Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation is making a focused effort to reconnect with its alumni community. The district recently issued a call encouraging former students to scan a QR code or follow a link to complete an alumni engagement form.

The survey is designed to gather insights about graduates’ lives after high school and gauge their interest in staying connected with the school district. Alumni may be asked about their career paths, interest in attending events, mentoring students, receiving newsletters, or other ways to support the district.

The goal is to build a stronger alumni network that can contribute to the school through mentorship, support, and community engagement. Graduates of Jasper or Ireland High School are encouraged to take part and help strengthen ties between the district and its alumni.

The link to the survey can be found on the Greater Jasper Facebook page.