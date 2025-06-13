Tell City officials have announced a significant change to the city’s household trash drop-off policy. Beginning July 1, 2025, residents will no longer be able to bring household trash directly to the Street Department garage without first scheduling an appointment. The change comes as the city attempts to curb costs and combat a rising issue of illegal dumping at the facility.

According to city officials, the volume of unauthorized dumping has overwhelmed the department, prompting a reevaluation of services. Moving forward, only Tell City residents who are current on their water and trash utility payments will be permitted to utilize the service, and only by appointment.

Non-residents or individuals not paying the required fees for water and trash services will be considered in violation of the city’s dumping regulations. Illegal dumping could result in fines of up to $500.

Residents will have three options for disposing of household trash: wait for regular weekly curbside pickup, schedule a drop-off appointment by calling the Street Department, or arrange for a special pickup at their own expense, which will cost $50 and appear on their next utility bill.

The city says these measures are necessary to maintain affordable services for paying residents while enforcing stricter control over facility use.