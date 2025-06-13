The Crawford County Community School Corporation has reopened its community-wide survey, seeking input from parents, students, staff, and residents as part of its ongoing school improvement planning.

The survey is available online and asks for anonymous feedback on topics such as academic quality, communication, school safety, and support services. Responses will be used to help shape district priorities and strategies for the upcoming 2025–26 school year.

A similar survey was conducted in early March, and this new round aims to gather additional voices and ensure a broad range of perspectives. The district serves approximately 1,300 students across five schools, including Crawford County High School and Middle School.

The current survey will remain open through late June. Anyone connected to the district is encouraged to participate. Links to the form can be found on the Crawford County Community Schools website and social media platforms.