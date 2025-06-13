Southern Indiana farmers and agricultural professionals will gather this August for a comprehensive field day addressing modern livestock and grazing management practices. The 2025 Greener Pastures Field Day, a triennial event coordinated by Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Purdue Extension offices across three counties, will take place on August 28 at Weyer Farms in Ferdinand. The educational program, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time), represents a collaborative effort between the conservation districts of Dubois, Perry, and Spencer Counties. The event will be held at 10683 South 475 East in Ferdinand, located in southern Dubois County.

The day’s agenda features presentations from leading agricultural specialists covering innovative approaches to sustainable farming. Yichau Rui from Purdue Agronomy will discuss biochar and gypsum utilizations, exploring how these soil amendments can improve pasture productivity and environmental outcomes. Jason Tower from Purdue’s Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (SIPAC) will present on paddock systems, a grazing management strategy that optimizes pasture use through controlled livestock rotation. Travis Walters from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will address alternative nitrogen sources and legume integration, focusing on methods to reduce synthetic fertilizer dependence while maintaining soil fertility. These presentations align with current agricultural trends toward more sustainable and cost-effective farming practices.

The program will include a featured presentation during the meal portion of the event. Pat Keyser from the University of Tennessee will discuss the use of native warm-season grasses in pasture systems. This topic has gained increasing attention among livestock producers seeking to diversify their forage base and improve pasture resilience. The meal will be provided by Arnie’s Catering of St. Anthony.

The field day is partially funded through a Clean Water Indiana grant, a state program that supports sediment and nutrient reduction projects through local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Clean Water Indiana program provides matching funds for conservation initiatives and has been instrumental in supporting agricultural practices that improve water quality throughout the state. Additional funding comes from local agricultural businesses that support the educational mission of the event.

Attendance at the comprehensive program costs $10 per person, which covers the meal and educational materials. Registration is required by August 18, and interested participants can register by contacting the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District at (812) 482-1171, extension 3. Alternative registration is available by scanning a QR code found on the event flyer. The triennial nature of the Greener Pastures Field Day makes it a significant event for the regional agricultural community. The program addresses current challenges facing livestock producers, including sustainable grazing management, soil health improvement, and water quality protection. These topics are particularly relevant as farmers work to balance productivity with environmental stewardship while adapting to changing economic and regulatory conditions. The collaboration between Purdue Extension, NRCS, and local conservation districts demonstrates the integrated approach needed to address modern agricultural challenges. The event serves both experienced farmers seeking to update their practices and newcomers to livestock production looking for research-based guidance on sustainable methods.