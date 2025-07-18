Indiana’s unemployment rate in June was reported as 3.6% by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for June was 4.1%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.7% compared to the national rate of 62.3%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,489,938.

June 2025 total private employment is 2,844,300 an decrease of 3,900 from the previous month.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Professional & Business Services (+1,000)

Private Educational & Health Services (+500)

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+400)

As of June 30, 2025, there were 86,381 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on July 5, 2025, Indiana had 20,694 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources for those looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.