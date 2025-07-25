The Jasper City Council will soon hold a special meeting to give an update and receive public input on the Mid-States Corridor project.

This meeting will be held on Thursday, August 14th, 2025, at 5:30 PM.

The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83331347946?pwd=rszzko4xw4B0dXEmWLaTLYWbdYNMHv.1.

The Meeting ID is 833 3134 7946 and the passcode is 096323.

Members of the board may discuss and act upon any other matters that come before them.

All meetings are archived on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@cityofjasper_indiana.