The 2025 Veterans Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, October 18 at The River Centre. The event will feature live music from 5 to 10 p.m. and a Jeep and motorcycle run from noon to 5 p.m. It is open to the public.

A Resources Day will also be held at the Cultural Center from noon until 4 p.m. for those needing assistance or connections with veteran support services.

For more information, contact Boone Taylor at 812-630-7151 or Darren Patterson at 812-631-2352. Additional details are available at operationmindbodyandsoulcorp.net.