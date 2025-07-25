On Wednesday evening, there was an open house meeting hosted by the Jasper City Council, regarding the proposed improvements to Mill Street from 30th Street to 36th street in Jasper.

Nicole Minton, Public Outreach Coordinator for Lochmueller Group, address the Jasper Council Chambers on Wednesday evening.

You can watch the entire presentation from this Wednesday evening open house here: https://youtu.be/SJBthFbT0DM

This is known as the Mill Street Improvement Project, and while Public Outreach Coordinator for the Lochmueller Group, Nicole Minton, opened the meeting with an introduction of the project, there were various displays of graphs, presentation slides, and more for viewers to inspect and educate themselves with.

The goal of the project is to improve safety, accessibility, and overall roadway conditions, as the current layout of Mill Street arguably does not meet today’s roadway design standards, and the several areas experience drainage issues as well as limited visibility due to steep hills. The project also aims to provide relief to US 231 in addition to improving connections to 36th and 47th Street.

As of 2025, the projected project cost total sits at $4.2 million dollars, with $2.8 million financed with federal grants, and $1.3 million being financed by the City of Jasper, as stated in the foreword provided by Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

To address and resolve these issues, the project will widen the road to provide 12-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders, add curbs and storm drains to maintain drainage, include a center turn lane, and level the road’s profile to enhance visibility and safety. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2028.

During the meeting, there were several staff members stationed to answer any questions that were asked, including Public Outreach Coordinator, Nicole Minton. And while she discussed that many have come to terms and understanding with the project and its benefits, when asked about those who argue against the change, she was understanding with their point of view.

“Change is hard,” Minton stated, “and when we look at progress and things that might work best for the community as a whole, it can be discouraging if things aren’t exactly the way you would’ve thought they should be. But it’s exciting too to be able to have this opportunity to have been awarded this grant and have the money coming into the community to provide these kind of improvements”

When asked about her hopes for the future of the plan, Minton expressed excitement as this is only the beginning to a greater purpose.

“This is part of a bigger plan,” Minton specified, “so getting this piece of the puzzle done is exciting because it is just one step in an opportunity to create an infrastructure that really supports the community and provides the opportunity for growth for business.”

For more information in regards to the Mill Street Improvement Project, or if you have any questions, you can contact Nicole Minton at Nicole.Minton@lochgroup.com

For any more information in regards to the Lochmueller Group, visit https://www.lochgroup.com/