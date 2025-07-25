Robert F. Buechler, age 91, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Bob was born in Celestine, Indiana, on June 14, 1934, to Anton and Monica (Schulz) Buechler. He married Shirley Knies on September 6, 1956, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He served in the National Guard.

He was a lifelong farmer and was proud to have his son Kris follow in his footsteps.

Bob enjoyed anything outdoors. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his favorite past time was teasing them.

He was an active member of St. Isidore Parish-St Celestine Catholic Church, Celestine Community Club, Schnellville Conservation Club, and the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Buechler, Celestine; three daughters: Joyce (Red) Spellmeyer, Carla Buechler, and Jane (Randy) Bauer, all of Celestine; son, Kris (Janel) Buechler, Celestine; 10 grandchildren: Kirstie (Allen) Betz, Erin (Sean) Jochum, Lauren Foltz, Seth Foltz (Jeff Hentschel), Trey (Miranda) Foltz, Evan (Rebekah) Bauer, Alex (Hannah) Bauer, Averi Bauer, Kole Buechler, and Trace Buechler, three great-grandchildren: Jace Betz, Jade Jochum, Kalen Jochum, and two great- grandchildren on the way, two sisters: Lois Hopf and Lorraine (Eddie) Wendholt.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andy Spellmeyer, two brothers: Elmer and Clarence Buechler, sister, Virlee Englert, sister-in-law, Lou Alice Buechler, two brothers-in-law: Kenny Hopf and Bill Englert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert F. Buechler will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association, Juvenile Scleroderma Association, St Celestine Catholic Church, or the Celestine Fire Department.

