The Wednesday evening meeting of the Jasper City Council on July 23rd opened with a department presentation by Stan Seifert of the Electric Department and Ed Hollinden of the Wastewater Department. Hollinden discussed the Northside Waste Water Project, which was then followed by the discussion of the Northwest Substation project by Seifert.

Whitney Lubbers, Executive Director of Visit Dubois County, was also in attendance to provide an update on Dubois County tourism. Lubbers presented the review of the 2023 data that had been received as well as the numerous increases in tourism spend, 2025 concentrated goals, the economic impact of tourism, and the success of Visit Dubois County.

A nomination for Julie Piper to join the Jasper Community Arts Commission (JCAC) as a Board Member was voted on and approved by the Council.

The ordinance proposing to add a stop sign on Mill at 4th Street, change 2 lane northbound on Mill between 3rd and 6th, and add stop signs on Main at 5th and at 7th was presented to the council for the second and final approval. After much discussion, the council voted to approve the ordinance. Another ordinance approving and authorizing a loan between the Gas Department and the Water Department within Jasper Municipal Utilities was also approved and adopted.

South Mill Street, Facing North near the Jasper Arts wing of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Photo by Jasper Police Department.

South Main Street, facing South to 5th Street. Photo by Jasper Police Department. South Main Street, facing North to 5th Street before the Dubois County Courthouse. Photo by Jasper Police Department.

The council approved the Gas Contractor’s License Application for Jaime Diaz of Carpenter Rentals LLC, which was then followed by the request to accept various donations for the month of June.

Additional discussion included the Board Appointment Process, Opioid Litigation Settlement Overview (an upcoming action), and Opioid Fund Distribution Process.

The next regular Jasper City Council Meeting is scheduled for August 20th, 2025, at 5:30 pm.