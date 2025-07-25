The Clockworks Corps de Ballet is coming to Jasper with a performance titled, The Cemetery. The production will premiere one night only on August 2nd at the Jasper Middle School Auditorium.

Clockworks Corps de Ballet was founded in 2021 with Lilian Lukomski as the Producer and Co-director and Cheryl Wellum Wagner as the Choreographer and Creative Director. Since the founding, the company has continued to grow with an annual production of a full ballet in the summer in addition to several smaller shows throughout the year, as well as offering classes for beginner dancers and performance opportunities for all skill levels. Through collaboration and dedication, Clockworks Corps de Ballet aims to create memorable performances that resonate with their audiences and performers.

The Cemetery performance at Jasper Middle School will be taking place at 7:00 pm EST, and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to JMS Performing Arts.

For more information, visit Clockworks Corps de Ballet Facebook.