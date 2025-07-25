On Thursday, July 24, 2025, twenty (20) Probationary Troopers graduated from the 87th Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers, the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Nathan Teusch to the ranks of District #34.

Trooper Teusch is a native of New Pekin and a graduate of Eastern High School in 2022. Trooper Teusch currently resides in Washington County but will be relocating to Crawford County after graduation.

Trooper Teusch and each of his classmates have completed nearly 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training while at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, vehicle crash investigation, self-defense, use of force, first responder, firearms training, and other general law enforcement-related training requirements.

With the academy behind them, these probationary troopers now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period during which they will work alongside and under the close supervision of a Field Training Officer. Once they have successfully completed the field training program, they will then be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin their solo patrol duties. Once Trooper Teusch begins patrolling on his own, his primary patrol area will be Crawford County.

Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should go to the website located at www.indianatrooper.com . This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process, as well as career information about the Indiana State Police Department.