Ashley N. Chaney, age 40 of Jasper, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Serenity Springs in Jasper, surrounded by family.

Ashley was born on December 7, 1984 to Sharon (Opel) Jacob.

She had worked at various retail establishments in her younger years.

She enjoyed spending time with children and being outdoors.

Surviving are her children: Dohnavin Oglesby (Lily), Hebron, IN, Joshua Oglesby, Hebron, IN, and Jasmine Nicastro, Jasper, IN, her mother, Sharon K. Jacob (Nathan), Jasper, three sisters: Kristy Martindale (Steve), Jasper, Brittiany Cowan (Lance Camplin), Jasper, Emily Madden, Indianapolis, IN, maternal grandmother, Margaret Melton, Jasper.

Preceding her in death was one brother, Dakota S. Madden, and her maternal grandfather, Dennis Opel.

A private service was held with burial in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.