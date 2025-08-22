The Astra Theatre will be welcoming Steven Quezada for a comedic performance on Saturday, October 4.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $30 for the balcony, $35 for the main floor, and $40 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 7:30 PM with the comedy kicking off at 8:00 PM.

As a comedian, actor, producer, writer, teacher, and humanitarian, Steven Quezada has not only set the bar for rising talent in the Southwest. . . he IS the bar. He notably portrays DEA Agent Steven Gomez on the Emmy Award winning television series Breaking Bad.

In addition to his successful career as an actor, Quezada is one of the most noted comedians from the Southwest, touring comedy clubs across the United States since 1987. He is a five-time recipient of the New Mexico Hispanic Entertainers Association Comedian of the Year Award and has appeared on HBO, Showtime, and the Latino comedy feature Que Locos. Quezada was recently hand-selected to open for Saturday Night Live alumnus and movie actor Rob Schneider at his concert in Albuquerque.

In addition to sharing the evening with Steven Quezada, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The Astra for future 2025 events. These events will include singer/songwriter Paul Thorn on Saturday, September 13 and Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays on Saturday, November 22. All events have tickets available on our website at AstraTheater.com with more events to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.