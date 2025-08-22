Melvin Rickenbaugh Jr., 57, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, August 20th at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville. He was born on April 20, 1968, in Corydon to Melvin Sr. and Beverly (Somerlotte) Rickenbaugh.

Melvin married Charlene Mullis in 1992, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2022. He worked in customer service at Best Chairs and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, as well as working on cars. Known for his generosity, Melvin was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

He is survived by four sons, Andrew Rickenbaugh of Ireland, Austin (Destiny) Rickenbaugh of Eckerty, and Alex and Avery Rickenbaugh, both of Ferdinand; one daughter, Samantha (Nathan) Robinson of Eckerty; his girlfriend, Carrie Shelton of Huntingburg; his mother, Beverly (Terry) Faulkenberg of Horse Branch, Kentucky; two brothers, Earl (Darla) Rickenbaugh and Adam Rickenbaugh, both of Birdseye; two sisters, Jennifer Rickenbaugh of Scottsburg and Trish (Bob) Haley of French Lick; and thirteen grandchildren.

Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Sr., and his wife, Charlene Rickenbaugh.

There will be no services at this time. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements.