Alice A. Beck, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Alice was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on November 5, 1931, to Edward and Veronica (Haas) Buechler. She married Kenneth L. Beck on October 13, 1953, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2023.

She was a 1949 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and a secretary for the Herald.

Alice was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, Jasper D of I, and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, cooking, flowers, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Ted) Seger, Jasper, IN, Gale (Scott) Rottet, Jasper, IN, one son, Mark (Joyce) Beck, Ferdinand, IN, eight grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Armella Hochgesang and Adeline Chessar, and one brother, Earl “Woody” Buechler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice A. Beck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.

