The City of Jasper has earned a Bronze designation from the national Charging Smart program, becoming the first city in Indiana to receive this recognition for advancing electric vehicle (EV) readiness.

As a Charging Smart Bronze designee, Jasper has adopted nationally recognized best practices to expand EV charging infrastructure and promote clean transportation. The City worked with the program’s technical assistance team to strengthen local policies, enhance collaboration with utilities, and align EV initiatives with Jasper’s long-term economic development and sustainability goals.

To achieve the Bronze level, Jasper reviewed and updated zoning requirements, created a standardized EV charging permit process, and worked with its utility department to identify collaboration opportunities. These efforts are designed to make it faster, easier, and more affordable for residents, businesses, and nonprofits to install EV charging stations and adopt electric vehicles.

Charging Smart is a national program led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the Great Plains Institute, with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office. Communities meeting program criteria are recognized with Bronze, Silver, or Gold designations. Any city, town, county, or regional organization can participate in the program, with more information available at ChargingSmart.org.