Robert L. Forston, 68, of Corydon, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Borden, Indiana.

He was born November 2, 1956, in Huntingburg, to Roy Wallace and Dorothy Mae (Sollman) Forston. Robert was a graduate of Southridge High School and a member of the American Legion Post #28 in New Albany. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ryan Forston, and two sisters, Sharon Wilson and Merleen Buening.

He is survived by his two children, Robert (Ashley) Forston of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Leslie M. Forston-Neukam of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Roy (Debbie) Forston of Corydon, Indiana; and six grandchildren, Eddie, Atalie, Saylor, Sophia, London, and Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Visitation will be held from 9:00–11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at raineyfuneralhome.com.