Joann “Josie” Siebert, 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at her home.

Josie was born on December 9, 1928, to Hilbert and Hilda (Gutzweiler) Kuebler. She married Robert Siebert on May 10, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2020.

A 1946 graduate of Jasper High School, Josie earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University in June 1950. While at IU, she was a member of the Alpha Chi social sorority and became a devoted IU fan. After graduation, she returned to Jasper to teach at Ireland High School.

Following her teaching career, Josie joined her husband in sales and bookkeeping at The Modern/Siebert’s and General Beverage.

A lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Josie participated in the Parish Council, Daughters of Isabella, and the St. Anne’s Society. She was also active in the Jasper community, serving as a Cub Scout Leader and as a charter member of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. She was involved in Tri Kappa Sorority, Pan Hellenic Association, Jasper German Club, Jasper Country Club Golf Association, Indiana University Alumni Association, Indiana University Varsity Club, IU Alumni Club of Dubois County, and the Indiana University Presidents Circle.

Josie enjoyed spending time at the family cabin and farm along the White River near Haysville, where she gardened, fished, boated, and entertained with her family. She also loved golfing, skiing, traveling, and socializing with friends and family. Josie and Bob were avid supporters of Indiana University football and basketball, traveling across the country to follow the teams’ games and tournaments.

She is survived by seven children: Jim (Jane) Siebert, Sandy Siebert and companion Stan Leinenbach, Mike (Cathy) Siebert, John (Lisa) Siebert, Mark (Miriam) Siebert, Joe (Christine) Siebert, and Ann Siebert Metzger; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marilyn (John) Thyen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Visitation will be held from 1:00–4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Bob and Josie Siebert Endowment at the Dubois County Foundation, or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherkluesner.com.