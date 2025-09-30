Latest News

The Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Auxiliary will host its annual Book & Gift Sale on Friday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby.

The event will feature a wide variety of items, including fall décor, holiday gifts, books, accessories, and more. Cash, checks, and cards will be accepted for purchases.

“We always look forward to bringing this sale to the hospital,” said Pat Brochin, DCH Auxiliary president. “It’s a great opportunity for staff and community members to shop for seasonal items at great prices while supporting the Auxiliary’s mission.”

Proceeds from the sale will benefit projects and services at Daviess Community Hospital, helping ensure patients and families continue to receive excellent care close to home.

For more information, contact the DCH Auxiliary at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1133.

On By Joey Rehl

