Deaconess Memorial Medical Center has announced the 14 nominees for this year’s Little Company of Mary Award, recognizing caregivers who embody the hospital’s Mission and Core Values. Chosen by their fellow caregivers, the nominees represent a wide range of departments and are honored for their dedication to compassionate service and exceptional patient care.

The 2025 nominees are: Amber Dawson (Memorial ENT Associates), Kelly Haaff (Medical Services), Sharla Hurst (Oncology), Chris Opitz (Radiology), Margaret Porter (Health Information Management), Maria Sandoval (Memorial Health St. Charles), Amanda Schepers (Oncology), Renee Keller (Patient Access), Lindsay Knies (Memorial Urology Associates), Travis Schilling (Engineering and Maintenance), Breanne Terwiske (Medication Resource Center), Dana Verkamp (Oncology), Holly Mehringer (Radiation Therapy), and Raven Marchino (Food and Nutrition Services).

All nominees will be honored at a special Tea on Thursday, October 9, with The 2025 recipient, chosen by a selection committee, being announced on Tuesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. in the hospital chapel.