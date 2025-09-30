Daviess County Rural Water has issued a boil advisory for customers in the areas of St. Joseph Road and Bramble Road. Customers may experience little to no water pressure until emergency repairs are completed.
Once service is restored, residents are advised to boil all drinking and cooking water for at least five minutes before use, including water intended for pets.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Daviess County Rural Water office for more information.
