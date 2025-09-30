Allen R. Schuetter, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Allen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 17, 1949, to Ralph Sr. and Frances (Merkley) Schuetter. He married Christina Brosmer on August 23, 1975, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jasper High School.

He started working at Rumbach Grocery Store, then Gutzweiler Packing, was at Jasper Cabinet for 29 years, and then retired from Wagner Painting.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed bartending for weddings, mowing grass, taking scenic drives, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Surviving is his wife, Chris Schuetter, Jasper, IN, two children, Eric Schuetter, Jasper, IN, and Emily (Brett) Werner, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Samantha Riley, Ashton Schuetter, Collin, Chase and Carter Werner, two great grandchildren, Adline and Colton Riley, one sister, Mary Catherine (Larry) Vollmer, Ireland, IN, and one brother, Ralph Jr. (Louise) Schuetter, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Allen R. Schuetter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

