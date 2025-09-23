Deaconess Memorial Medical Center has been recognized as one of the Top 529 Hospitals in the U.S. for Nurse Communication, earning a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 19 hospitals in Indiana received this distinction.

The ranking, compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, is based on CMS’ Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data. It specifically evaluates how clearly, carefully, and respectfully nurses communicate with their patients, highlighting facilities that excel in patient-centered communication.

This recognition underscores Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s commitment to quality care and effective communication between nurses and patients.

For more information, visit Becker’s Hospital Review