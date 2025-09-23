Crawford County is gearing up for its annual Sorghum Festival on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, located at 1095 SR 66 in Marengo, Indiana. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The festival is free to attend, with free parking available. Visitors can explore a variety of vendors located in the indoor pavilion and covered barn. Tables are also available for rent for those looking to participate as vendors.

The festival will take place rain or shine, as most vendors are indoors or under covered areas.

Food will be available, with the Crawford County Youth Expo group running the concession stand, alongside additional snack vendors.

A highlight of the festival is the Bye Family Sorghum, a locally produced syrup made from sorghum stalks harvested from the family’s fields. The Bye Family has been a long-time contributor to the festival, and their product will be available for purchase once again this year.

The festival will also feature a Car Show, hosted by the Leavenworth Fire Department. Check-in for the car show begins at 9:00 a.m., with awards presented at 2:00 p.m. Anyone with questions about the car show is encouraged to contact the Leavenworth Fire Department directly.

For more information about the festival, contact Parks Manager Jadin Wolf at 317-762-3571 or parksmanager@selectcrawfordcounty.com

