The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced a scheduled water service interruption for a small portion of the city on Thursday, September 25th, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The affected areas include:

  • MacArthur Street, north of West 9th Street
  • Robert Street
  • Wilson Street
  • Dorbett Street, north of West 13th Street
  • West 14th Street, between Robert Street and Dorbett Street
  • St. Thomas Medical Center
  • Medical Arts Building, 721 West 13th Street

Residents and businesses in the affected areas may notice discolored water or air in their service line after the work is completed. To resolve this issue, run a cold water tap for 15–20 minutes, or until the water clears.

For questions or additional information, contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.

