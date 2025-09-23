The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools has recognized Andrea Hulsman of Jasper Middle School as the September Staff Member of the Month. The award celebrates employees who demonstrate exceptional leadership, dedication, professionalism, and a willingness to exceed expectations for the benefit of students and staff.

Hulsman serves as an Instructional Assistant but her work reaches far beyond her official role. She teaches both Computer Applications and Physical Literacy while also leading a new program designed to help students manage social anxiety. Her efforts reflect a strong commitment to student success and well being inside and outside the classroom. Colleagues note that she frequently volunteers to cover other classes during preparation and homeroom periods to help support collaborative learning among staff.

In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Hulsman coaches girls soccer and girls basketball at Jasper Middle School, providing guidance and encouragement to student athletes. Her dedication in academics and athletics has made a positive and lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

Her selection as Staff Member of the Month highlights her many contributions and the pride the school community takes in her achievements.