Wreaths Across America organizers in Dubois County will hold a location coordinator meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Jasper American Legion Post 147. The meeting is open to anyone interested in serving as a cemetery location coordinator or in sponsoring wreaths for the county’s veterans’ graves. The Post is located on North Newton Street in Jasper.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide nonprofit that places wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans each December as a way to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Local organizer Doyle Evans is leading efforts to establish the program in Dubois County and is encouraging volunteers and sponsors to attend the meeting to learn how to get involved.

Organizers say volunteers are needed to coordinate wreath placement at cemeteries across the county and to help with fundraising and event logistics in the weeks leading up to National Wreaths Across America Day in December. Those who cannot attend but want to learn more can visit the national organization’s website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.