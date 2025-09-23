The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a statewide celebration of public lands and waters on September 27–28 with a weekend of free activities and volunteer opportunities. Saturday features National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort, along with National Hunting and Fishing Day and Indiana’s final Free Fishing Day of the year. Residents can enjoy fishing without a license, take part in cleanup projects, or explore hunting seasons currently in progress, including squirrel, dove, and youth deer.

On Sunday, admission fees will be waived at state parks, state forests, and state recreation areas, giving visitors a chance to hike, bike, boat, or simply enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty. The event encourages Hoosiers to experience the outdoors, protect wildlife, and connect with friends and family while exploring new destinations.

A full list of programs, volunteer opportunities, and outdoor resources can be found at on.IN.gov/dnr, where visitors can plan their weekend and access guides for fishing, hunting, and recreation.