Since its announcement in 2022, the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highways 64 and 162, known as Operation Safe Passage, has been one of the most closely watched infrastructure projects in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Transportation first revealed in 2022 that it would replace the current signal controlled intersection at Bretzville Junction with a single lane roundabout.

Feedback from area motorists and adjustments to the original design led INDOT to delay construction from spring 2025 to 2026. Updates to the plan include eliminating the outer curb and adding a shoulder to make navigation easier for larger vehicles such as semis, box trucks, and farm equipment.

To help drivers become more comfortable with roundabout navigation, INDOT will host a roundabout simulation at Cedar Crest Intermediate School on Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a temporary mock course where participants can ride along with INDOT drivers, observe signage, and ask questions in a relaxed setting. INDOT engineers will also be available to discuss safety, design, and functionality of the new intersection.

Construction of the Bretzville Junction roundabout remains scheduled to begin in 2026.

More information can be found at insafepassage.com.