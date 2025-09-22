Mabel Woolsey, age 80, of Portage, Indiana, passed away at 12:48 a.m. on Monday, September 22, 2025, at her residence.

She was born on October 5, 1944, in Haysville to Edward and Katherine (Neukam) Weisheit and married Robert Woolsey on February 10, 1962. Mabel was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Santa Claus. She enjoyed visiting resale shops, working hidden word puzzles, watching game shows, and reading her Bible.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Woolsey, who passed away on September 12, 2018; one daughter, Rhonda Woolsey; one son-in-law, Emil Kohut Jr.; and seven siblings.

Surviving are one daughter, Sherry Woolsey-Kohut of Portage, Indiana, and one sister, Marie Thimling of Haysville.

Funeral services for Mabel Woolsey will be held at 11:00 a.m. C.D.T. on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Selvin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. C.D.T. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at raineyfuneralhome.com.