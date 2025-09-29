On Friday evening, September 26th, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working in the Crawford County area near Eckerty. Trooper Denk-Mundy was on State Road 145 when she observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Denk-Mundy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Jason Hill. During the interaction, Hill showed visible signs of impairment. Hill was transported to the Crawford County Jail for a chemical test. Hill was arrested and is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Jason Hill, 28, Eckerty, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Officer– Trooper Leah Schnell

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law