Charles J. “Charlie” Miller, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlie was born in Mentor, Indiana, on July 3, 1931, to Sylvester and Veronica (Brames) Miller.  He married Lenora Vonderheide on September 25, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1949 graduate of Birdseye High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during the Korean War.

He worked at the Jasper Novelty, Jasper and Huntingburg Automotive, and then retired from Stens Corporation.

Charlie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, from where he received the Brute Award and was a member of their Holy Name Society and St. Vincent DePaul Society.  He was also a member of the American Legion Post #147 and was on the Board of Directors for the Community Food Bank for many years.

He enjoyed puzzles, reading, woodworking, St. Louis Cardinals and Purdue Boilermakers games and volunteering at St. Vincents and the Community Food Bank for several years.

Surviving is his wife, Lenora Miller, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Sharon (Sally Irvin) Miller, Brownsburg, IN, and Carol (Scott) Kreilein, Boonville, IN, one grandson, Aaron (Colleen) Kreilein, sisters-in-law, Marlene Dick, Vera Crutchfield, and Karen Vonderheide, and brother-in-law, Ron (Helen) Vonderheide.

Preceding him in death are one son, Dennis Miller, one brother, Ernest Miller, sister-in-law, Bernice Miller, and brothers-in-law, Delmar Vonderheide, John Dick, and John Crutchfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles J. “Charlie” Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.  The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Community Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul Society or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

On By Joey Rehl

