In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the newly installed “School Days” Exhibit, the upcoming featured presentations with Jim Hedinger and author Connie Mundy, and the annual Fall Harvest Day where the Dubois County Museum is buzzing with activities and treats for all ages!

Stay up to date on all upcoming events the Dubois County Museum has to offer by following them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

https://youtu.be/BYkr4WBD6i0

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

