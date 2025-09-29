The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Oakland City residents following a burglary investigation near Haubstadt early Monday morning.

On September 28, 2025, at 6:27 p.m., Deputy Shawn Holmes received a report of ongoing burglaries at a residence in the 12000 block of South 200 East. After gathering information, Deputy Holmes alerted local law enforcement and requested extra patrol of the property.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on September 29, Sgt. John Fischer arrived at the residence to conduct a building check. Upon approaching the home, he observed an unfamiliar vehicle on the property and heard movement inside. Sgt. Fischer radioed for assistance from Deputy Levi Sims. Shortly after Sims arrived, two suspects attempted to flee through a window but were quickly apprehended.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Homer Dersch and 33-year-old Katie Henderson, both of Oakland City. After a brief investigation, the pair was transported to the Gibson County Detention Center. Dersch faces a Level 2 felony charge of burglary with a deadly weapon. Henderson is charged with Level 5 felony burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Oakland City Officer Michael McGregor assisted deputies during the investigation. The case remains under investigation.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.