A month-long sting operation targeting online child predators has resulted in the arrest of four men. Petersburg Police deployed decoys posing as young teenagers on social media platforms, where the suspects allegedly initiated contact. Investigators say the men engaged in sexually explicit conversations with individuals they believed to be 13-year-old children and, in some cases, attempted to arrange meetings.

During the operation, 44-year-old Jason Loveless of Petersburg was arrested after traveling to meet a decoy and is charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Three additional suspects were taken into custody on warrants with assistance from multiple agencies. Andrew Brothers, 38, of Greencastle faces a Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation. Kyle Nelson, 30, of Princeton is also charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony. Logan McKinney, 34, of Huntingburg was arrested for inappropriate communication with a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Authorities emphasize that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.