The Jasper Municipal Water Department will temporarily shut off water service on Wednesday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as part of an ongoing water main replacement project on West 13th Street. The outage, weather permitting, will affect only customers living on W. 13th Street between Altmeyer Road and Worrell Drive.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water or air in their lines. The department advises running a cold water tap for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the water clears, to resolve the issue.

For questions, customers can contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.

