Alfred F. Kreilein, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Alfred was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 5, 1932, to Albert and Frances (Mehringer) Kreilein. He married Agnes Hufnagel on April 25, 1959, in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Mariah Hill, Indiana.

He was a 1950 graduate from Jasper High School.

Alfred retired after 52 years from Herald Printing.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by, one daughter, Jacinta Willis, Evansville, IN, one son, Alan Kreilein, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren: Trevor and Tyler Willis, Evansville, IN, three great-grandchildren: Taylor, Sanae, and Berkley, Willis, Evansville, IN, one brother, Edward (Nancy) Kreilein, two sisters-in-law: Donna Kreilein and Estelle Kreilein.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by three brothers: Wilfred Kreilein, Norbert (Doris) Kreilein, and Thomas Kreilein, and one sister, Eleanor (Arthur) Sitzman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred F. Kreilein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

