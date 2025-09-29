Stephen Keith Sims, age 76, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 28, 2025, at home.

He was born June 19, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana, to Haskell Sims, Jr. and Zella (Cannon) Sims. He retired after 30 years working at ALCOA. He was a 50-year member of the Winslow Masonic Lodge Post #260 F&AM; previously serving as Treasurer and Junior Deacon. Stephen loved the outdoors; was handy as a mechanic and could fix just about anything. The main loves of his life were his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could making lasting memories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Donald Sims; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Linda Biggs; brothers-in-law, David Hunt and Jerry Gates.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Thomas Sims of Winslow; daughter, Zella “Denise” (Sam) Werner of Elberfeld; three sisters, Deann Hunt of Velpen, Mary Gates of Tennyson, Debra (Rick) Miller of Newburgh; a brother, Joe (Martha) Biggs of Wilmington, NC; a sister-in-law, Debbie Biggs; four grandchildren, Alli (Eric) Betz, Alexandra, Jacob and Caleb Werner; and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Addy.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT, October 2nd, and also one hour prior to the funeral service. Masonic memorial rites will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening by Winslow Masonic Lodge Post #260 F&AM.

Funeral services will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 3rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Winslow Masonic Lodge Post #260. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com