Perfect fall weather lifted the spirits of 32 young ladies who walked the stage and competed for the Little Miss and Junior Miss Herbstfest crowns Friday night at the Huntingburg Herbstfest.

Saylor King was crowned as the 2025 Little Miss Herbstfest. Saylor is the six year old daughter of Cory and Brooke King of Holland. First runner up Little Miss Herbstfest is Geneva Kline, the seven year old daughter of Barry and Jennifer Kline of Huntingburg. The second runner-up is Penelope Colson, the seven year old daughter of Matt and Natalie Colson of Holland. Little Miss Photogenic is six year old Emersyn Drew, daughter of Rusty and Courtney Drew of Huntingburg.

Emma Ditmore was crowned as the 2025 Junior Miss Herbstfest. Emma is the ten year old daughter of Tiffany and Logan Mosby and Marcus and Michaela Ditmore of Huntingburg. The first runner-up Junior Miss Herbstfest is Jordyn Blackgrove, the eight year old daughter of Jill Blackgrove of Huntingburg. The second runner-up Junior Miss is nine year old Claire Wahl, daughter of Michael and Kay Wahl of Huntingburg. Miss Photogenic is Eliana (ell-ee-ahn-ah) Englert, eight year old daughter of Bryce and Felicia Englert of Huntingburg.

Last year’s Little Miss Herbstfest Maize (may-zee) Randolph and last year’s Junior Miss Herbstfest Liliana Ayala (Ah-yal-ah) were on hand to crown the new royalty along with the 2025 Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest, Lily Thewes (tay-viss). The Huntingburg Herbstfest continues through the weekend and wraps up with a parade through town on Sunday.