The Jasper Public Library has announced its October 2025 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am – Families are invited to a weekly Storytime at the library. The group always enjoys some great books that go with the theme of the week, as well as crafts, activities, songs and more.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party – Monday, October 20th from10:00 am-12:00 pm – Celebrate with the library in honor of the newest book in Jeff Kinney's hit series – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20). Travel through a life-sized Candy Land game with a Wimpy Kit twist and explore activity stations. No registration is required. Activities are available while supplies last

Pumpkin Patch Putt-Putt and Paint – Wednesday, October 22nd from 10:00 am-12:00 pm – The library's nonfiction section is getting a spooky makeover – complete with a haunted mini golf course. Putt your way past eerie obstacles, and then pain glowing pumpkin canvases under blacklight.

ages! Dress in comfy clothes and enjoy a snack break in the middle. This event is brought in partnership with the Jasper Arts and ALASI.

meetings, that is when they will receive the book to read for the next month.

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.