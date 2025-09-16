The Huntingburg Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam targeting community members.

Officials say callers are spoofing the department’s official number, 812-683-3003, to make it appear as though the call is coming directly from the police office. In at least one reported case, the caller claimed to be an officer and asked about banking locations, though they did not request specific account details.

Police emphasize that the department will never ask for banking or personal information over the phone. If officers are working on an investigation involving identity theft, fraud, or similar cases, they will handle sensitive details in person rather than over a phone call.

Residents who receive suspicious calls are urged to avoid sharing information and report the incident to the Huntingburg Police Department.