Earlier this week, Governor Mike Braun announced that Indiana is accepting applications to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), the state agency that regulates electric, natural gas, water, and other utilities to ensure safe, reliable service and fair rates for consumers.

Braun also appointed three individuals to the IURC nominating committee, which will review applications and forward recommended finalists to the governor for consideration. The new appointees are Suzie Jaworowski, Indiana’s Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources; Dollyne Sherman, a former state representative; and Cory Cochran, a business executive from Floyd County. They join four members previously named by the General Assembly.

The governor said he is seeking entrepreneurial thinkers and creative problem-solvers who will objectively evaluate energy-related proposals while keeping Hoosier ratepayers in mind. Commissioners serve full time and play a critical role in decisions that can impact utility rates and service across the state for years to come.

Applications must be submitted electronically by Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to IURCapplications@gov.in.gov. A downloadable application and more details are available through the Governor’s Office website at in.gov. The nominating committee is expected to meet October 20 to review submissions and hold candidate interviews the week of October 27 in Indianapolis.

Braun emphasized that keeping utility costs affordable while ensuring efficient, reliable service is a priority for his administration and encouraged qualified Hoosiers to apply for the open positions.