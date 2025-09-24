A new historical monument honoring the four-decade partnership between Jasper, Indiana, and Pfaffenweiler, Germany has been unveiled at the Jasper Train Depot. The Partnership Milestone Monument recognizes the strong cultural and community ties that have grown between the two sister cities since the relationship was established in 1985.

The monument was designed and carved by members of the Dubois County Stone Carvers in cooperation with the Stone Carvers Group of Pfaffenweiler. The local carvers, who meet regularly at the Dubois County Museum under the guidance of master stone carver Jim Corn, created the piece as a permanent reminder of the partnership’s history. The stone includes the Sister Cities partnership logo and features key dates marking important milestones in the development of Jasper, Pfaffenweiler, and their formal connection.

The project was made possible through the support of several benefactors, including the Friends of the Arts, the Donna and Joe Buehler family, the Eckerle Family Foundation, the Claude and Martina Eckert family, the Indiana German Heritage Society, and the Dubois County Community Foundation. Additional assistance came from the Sister Cities of Jasper organization, Seufert Construction Co., Schum Monuments, the City of Jasper, and Mehringer Plumbing & HVAC.

The monument serves as both a work of art and a historical marker. Among the details engraved in the stone are the founding years of Pfaffenweiler, Jasper, and the date their partnership was formed. It stands as a tribute to decades of friendship, exchanges, and shared heritage between the Indiana community and its German counterpart, offering residents and visitors a lasting visual record of this international bond.