The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 237 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, October 7, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 237 in Cannelton. This work will occur on the State Road 237 bridge over the Ohio River.

These lane closures will allow for bridge inspection work. Bridge inspections are expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions in and near work zones.

On By Joey Rehl

