The room was packed for the 25th anniversary of the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The annual dinner was on Thursday night, and guests from across the region showed up in support and to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Mrs. Pat Koch began the evening with an invocation that gave thanks to God and the people who helped make tonight a reality, “we have the wonderful people who live and work in Spencer County to thank for this night.”

Chamber Director Kathy Reinke began after the dinner by giving thanks to all of the sponsors in attendance and the Chamber Board for their support and dedication to Spencer County.

The highlights of the Spencer County Chamber annual gathering is the awarding of honors to outstanding businesses and distinguished citizens. The chamber handed out multiple awards:

The Synowiec (sin-oh-wek) Award was given to LaVon Case.

Tom and Shanti Thake were announced as the Community Service Award Honorees.

The Business of the Year award plaque was handed to Southern Indiana Power.

The Phoenix Award winner was given to Harris Patel.

Keith James was named the Spencer County Regional Chamber Board Member Of The Year.

The North Spencer Community Action Center was the Nonprofit Organization Of The Year.

The Horizon Award was given to Santa Claus Exterior Cleaning

The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director is Kathy Reinke. The Spencer County Chamber has over 200 members.

To watch the full coverage of the event, tune into 18 WJTS-TV on Monday September 29th at 8PM Est/7pm Central and again on Sunday October 5th at 3PM Est/2pm Central.