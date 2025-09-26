The Jasper Deutscher Verein, the Jasper Partnership Commission, and Sister Cities of Jasper will celebrate German American Day on Wednesday, October 15, at KlubHaus61 in Jasper. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the program and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

During the celebration, Alan Hanselman will be honored as the 27th recipient of the German Heritage Award. This annual award recognizes an individual or group that has generously contributed time, talents, or resources to maintaining and promoting the German roots of Dubois County.

Hanselman has been a dedicated advocate for preserving German heritage in Jasper and Dubois County. A member of the Sister Cities of Jasper Board of Directors for more than 18 years and a member of the Jasper Deutscher Verein, he supports the student exchange program each year by hosting a drive-thru dinner fundraiser at the Schnitzelbank on Sundays, when the restaurant is closed. He is also credited with bringing Pfaffenweiler Weinhaus wine to Dubois County and has overseen its annual import since 2018, including serving it at the Strassenfest over the past two years. Through his leadership at KlubHaus61, Hanselman has donated countless hours to support events such as the Sister Cities Wine and Dine and to welcome the German/Baden Wine Queens.

Hanselman and his sister, Gail Hettinger, co-own The Schnitzelbank Restaurant and Catering, KlubHaus61, and the Hampton Inn Jasper. The Schnitzelbank, a well-known destination for visitors, showcases German heritage throughout the restaurant. Continuing a family tradition begun by his father, Larry Hanselman, Alan often leads guests in singing the iconic Schnitzelbank song when requested.

His dedication to cultural exchange is evident through his early financial support of the Arts and Crafts Exchange and the Culinary Exchange initiated by Sister Cities of Jasper. His most recent project, the upgrade of the Glockenspiel, further reflects his passion for preserving and promoting German heritage.

Hanselman and his wife, Ellen, are the parents of three sons—DJ, Nathan, and Jeremy—and grandparents to Joel and Rebecca.

The German Heritage Award was established in 1999 by Sister Cities of Jasper and the Jasper Partnership Commission and is sponsored by the Jasper Deutscher Verein.

German American Day commemorates the arrival of the first group of German immigrants to the United States and the founding of Germantown, Pennsylvania. Public Law 100-104 designated October 6, 1983, as German-American Day, with President Ronald Reagan issuing a proclamation in 1987 to honor the contributions of German immigrants to American life and culture. In Jasper, October 15 has been proclaimed German-American Day.

The evening will feature a mayoral proclamation and a curated auction of handmade and homemade goods and gifts, with proceeds benefiting the 2026 Student Exchange. German American Bank will also present a donation to the exchange program. Guests will enjoy a Schnitzelbank-catered dinner featuring traditional German favorites, dessert, and tea or lemonade. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are $40 per person, which includes dinner and a $10 donation to the Student Exchange. The dinner and program are open to the public, and all are invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Mary Leah Siegel at 812-309-3468 or online at zeffy.com. Additional information about German heritage can be found at www.jaspergermanclub.org or www.sistercitiesofjasperin.org.