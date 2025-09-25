Latest News

Kurt Gutgsell talks with Derek Hart, Head Coach of Jasper Wildcat Football, on the Week 5 win against Mater Dei, and what they hope to refine for this week’s game against Evansville Central.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

