Heart of Jasper is inviting the community to gather downtown for the 4th Annual Mingle on Main, a signature fundraiser hosted by Heart of Jasper, celebrating community, local businesses, and small-town charm.

Mingle on Main will be held Friday, October 3rd from 6 to 9 PM on the Courthouse Square in Jasper and is a 21+ street festival.

Attendees can enjoy a delicious evening featuring tastings from local chefs and restaurants including Oink Inc Smokehouse, Rice N Spice Punjabi Cuisine, Snaps, Café Piña, ChocoBrst, and Chocolate Bliss. There will also be a cash bar with wine, craft beer, and cocktails by Oddfellows, as well as live music.

The cost to attend the event is $40 per person, including 4 food tickets (allowing one for each vendor), 1 drink ticket, and 1 dessert ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at City Hall, located at 610 Main Street in Jasper, or online at heartofjasper.org.

Heart of Jasper would like to note that the South side of the Square will be closed starting at 4 PM on Friday October 3rd and reopen at 10 PM for the event.