William J. “Billy Joe” Miller, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Legacy Living of Jasper.

He was born December 12, 1943, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to William L. and Alvina (Kunkler) Miller. Billy Joe worked at Styline for 30 years and was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Lynn (Greg) Burnette of Fortson, Georgia; goddaughter, Tanya (Brian) Hubers of Loveland, Ohio; and grandchildren, Blake (Natalie) Burnette and Sydney (Nelson) Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Friends may call for visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com